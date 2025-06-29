Katie Britt: Senate Will Likely Vote on the Big Beautiful Bill on Monday

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that President Donald Trump’s spending package will likely get a final vote in the Senate on Monday.

Host Jake Tapper said, “When do you expect the final vote to be and will it pass?”

Britt said, “So right now obviously you see Senator Schumer having the entire bill read. So clerks actually have to do that for the people who are watching this. So they’re doing that all through the night. And then they’ll be doing that probably for I think they’re about halfway through now. So we’re looking if current pace continues probably finishing about 3:00. After that, we will move into debate. Democrats will have ten hours. Republicans will have ten if they so choose. I would assume Democrats take all ten of their hours. Republicans may take a few to continue to make the case for this great, this great piece of legislation. Then after that, we’ll start voting. So I will actually be in the chair tonight. I am signed up between 11:00 m and 1 a.m. So if anyone is bored or needs an opportunity to put themselves in two c-span, two. But I would imagine if it currently tracks, that’s likely when we’ll start voting on amendments, and amendments will come from both sides. Actually it is there is no limit to how many people can bring. So I think you’ll see some fruitful debate on the floor and we’ll see. We’ll see what we ultimately end up with probably a vote on Monday.”

Tapper said, “You think?”

Britt said, “I would think so.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN