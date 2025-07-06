Wasserman Schultz: Trump Wants to ‘Bleach America’ with Mass Deportations

Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) said Saturday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” that President Donald Trump was implementing mass deportation in an attempt to “bleach America.”

Wasserman Schultz said, “Again, more Trump lies, more people being thrown into a dire situation where many of them will ultimately die when they’re deported back to countries like Venezuela and Haiti, which clearly don’t have conditions in which it is safe or a place that has the environment to take people back. In Haiti, that is a country that is overrun by gangs and essentially is a failed state, and in Venezuela, you have the Maduro regime, which is a narco state. I mean, Maduro is under federal indictment here in the United States. How could it possibly be safe to send 500,000 Venezuelans when he revoked their humanitarian parole and TPS from Venezuelans and from half a million Haitians?”

She added, “This is a situation in which they want to bleach America. You heard what Miller said. He is a vile human being. What they’re doing in the Everglades on incredibly sensitive land, environmentally sensitive land that was so sensitive that in the 1970s, they abandoned the plan to put a huge airport on that property. They are violating sacred tribal lands—no consultation with the Miccosukees. We’re in the middle of hurricane season. Look at that infrastructure that you’re showing right now that will blow away like matchsticks if a hurricane comes, and they’re either going to waste money on trying to rush through an evacuation, or people are going to die.”

