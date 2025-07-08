Stacey Abrams: Trump Taking Steps to Cancel Elections in the U.S.

During an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday, failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams alleged President Donald Trump was taking steps to cancel elections in the United States.

Abrams outlined 10 steps to guest host Anthony Anderson in her book, which she was promoting, that would ultimately lead to an “autocracy.”

“[Y]ou criticize the media, and you create your own echo chamber of propaganda,” Abrams said. “You call it truth even though you know you’re lying. Then you go to the next step, and I call that step seven. It’s at step seven you have to blame someone. You have to blame someone for the broken government, for the broken promises. So, you go after DEI. You go after the vulnerable, the disposed, you go after any community that didn’t look like what you think power should be. While you’re doing that you make certain that you, in step eight, you eliminate anybody that can help them. So, you sue law firms that do pro bono cases. You go after philanthropies and accuse them of giving money to the wrong people.”

She continued, “You go after colleges and universities that can teach people what possibly what else they should know. You get to step nine, and you start to encourage and incentivize private violence. You send the U.S. Marines into spaces they should not be. You send the National Guard in. You kidnap people off of the streets and pretend that’s normal, because that’s how you quiet dissent, because you make everyone afraid that if they don’t do what you want, they might be next. And once you’ve done those nine steps, step ten is easy. That’s when you decide there won’t be new elections because everyone is either afraid, poor, broken or complicit.”

