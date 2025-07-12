Comer: ‘No Evidence’ Biden Was Aware of Who Was Using the Autopen

Friday on FNC’s “Hannity,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the House Oversight Committee chairman, said that there was “no evidence” from his committee’s investigation that Joe Biden was involved in the use of the autopen for signing presidential documents.

The Kentucky Republican insisted the investigation would proceed.

“Well, we interviewed another person that worked very closely with Joe Biden, and I will say this, Joe Biden apparently wasn’t the only person that had a poor memory in the Biden administration. Our witness today couldn’t recall anything, just like our witness earlier from a couple of days ago, Dr. O’Connor. He pled the Fifth. So what we have found thus far is nobody — that even the ones who we thought were in the inner circle of the Biden White House ever saw Joe Biden. But according to the reports, Joe Biden was in the White House.”

“So, this doesn’t make any sense,” Comer continued. “It adds fuel to the fire that there was a select few — and when I say a select few, Jason, I’m talking about that I can count them on one hand, that were calling the shots. There is no evidence, thus far, that has emerged that Joe Biden knew anything about who was using the autopen or the process involved in authorizing the use of the autopen. We’re going to continue, we’ve got more names to bring in for depositions. Obviously, we’re going to get to the Ron Klains and maybe higher. Maybe there will be people in Biden’s family, immediate family, that will be implicated in this. We are going to bring them all in and get the truth to the American people. And if Joe Biden’s name was forged on these executive orders and these pardons, then those executive orders and pardons are going to face a tough future in a court of law.”

