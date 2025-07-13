Winning: Jobs Gains Going to Native Born Americans, Wage Gains Outpacing Inflation

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked with Breitbart News economics editor John Carney about wage gains outpacing inflation.

Carney said, “Look, it was one of these perverse things that was going on in the Biden administration where you’d get these really good jobs numbers and people would celebrate them and be like, oh, look, we created 200,000 jobs, 150,000 jobs. And then you would look into it, and most of the job gains were going to foreigners.”

He continued, “Donald Trump has turned that around. We now all of the net job gains this year have gone to Americans.”

He added, “When you are adding up, all the people gained and all the people who lost the the net increase in jobs is going to Americans. Whereas in, during the Biden administration, you had fewer Americans being employed every month and more foreigners being employed. So the net gain was all going to foreign to foreign workers, to migrants of some sort or another. Now it’s going to Americans.”

Carney concluded, “It’s going to native born Americans. That’s actually quite interesting, too. It’s not just going to people who were, or legal residents of the United States. It’s actually going to people who were born American born people. This is very important again, because that’s fundamentally who the country is supposed to work for, for the people we have here. And it is working for them again, for us again. And I think that’s that, frankly, is leading to it’s going to lead to better wage growth. One of the reasons wage growth gets bad is when, when, businesses believe that they can just important new workers, they don’t give people raises because they say, you know what? I’ve got more workers in the pipeline. I can just draw people over the border. So, without that, they have to start bidding against each other, basically a competitive bidding war for American workers. And that’s what we’re seeing in the wage gains. It’s the other thing that’s going on in the jobs numbers is that the wage numbers are now outpacing inflation, which is, again, the reverse of what we saw under Biden, where inflation consistently outpaced wage gains. These are not like disconnected phenomenon. I think they’re actually the same thing. Wage gains. Wage gains are better than inflation because jobs are going to Americans.”

