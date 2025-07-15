White House: ‘Putin Has Not Been Cooperative’ Despite Us Trying ‘Everything’ for Peace

During an interview with ABC News on Monday, White House Senior Counselor for Trade and Manufacturing Peter Navarro discussed the threat of tariffs and sanctions on Russia made by President Donald Trump and stated that Trump has done everything possible to try to reach a peace deal “and, lately, President Putin has not been cooperative. So, this is the next stage of that.”

Navarro said, “President Donald Trump has done everything humanly possible to try to bring the two countries together in a peace deal. It’s been very difficult, and, lately, President Putin has not been cooperative. So, this is the next stage of that.”

Navarro continued, “I just want to stress that this is the way the White House works, we negotiate, whether it’s on trade or whether it’s on the issues with Iran or with Russia, and we have windows that we like to give people to do the right thing. The right thing here for Russia is to go to the bargaining table and come away with an agreement so millions of people stop being killed.”

He added that the ultimate goal is not to have more tariffs and sanctions, it’s to push Putin to the table.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett