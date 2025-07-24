Exclusive—Breitbart’s Boyle Reveals Trump Interview in Scotland

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matt Boyle talked about an upcoming interview with President Trump.

Boyle said that “on Monday, we are going to interview President Trump on camera at Turnberry in Scotland.” And that U.S.-U.K. relations will be a large part of the discussion.

