Dem Rep. Doggett: States Like Maryland Should Gerrymander to Counter GOP

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) said that in states where Democrats have some degree of control of the state government, like in Maryland, Democrats should look at redrawing their congressional maps in response to the proposed maps in Texas “because it can’t be fair in one state with total outrageous conduct in another to protect Donald Trump.”

Doggett said, “We just heard, this afternoon, for example, that the governor of Missouri is calling a special session next month, targeted is a great member of Congress, Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO) in Kansas City. And they may try to come and split up Kansas City and connect it to red Republican areas, just like they once did to my district here in Austin. And it’s really important that the people of Missouri respond, people of Indiana, of Kentucky, of one state after another.”

He continued, “And in those states where Democrats have some control of the government in Maryland, in Washington state, there may be some others, they need to look at this, because it can’t be fair in one state with total outrageous conduct in another to protect Donald Trump.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett