Lofgren: Trump Trying to ‘Kind of Rig This Next Election’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) stated that President Donald Trump is trying to “kind of rig this next election.”

Lofgren said, “Right now, we have a Citizens Redistricting Commission. They’re completely beyond the reach of elected officials. The voters approved that. And so, if there [are] any changes, we’ll have to go to the voters and see what they want to do.”

She continued, “But I’m getting a very strong sense from people talking to me, people are very unhappy with…what he’s trying to do, kind of rig this next election. A lot of people are saying, we can’t just meet that with a shrug.”

Later, she stated that they shouldn’t just look at congressional maps in Texas and should look at potential map redrawings in other states like Indiana.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett