Chicago Alderman: Some ‘Politicians in My Own Party’ ‘Enamored with’ Criminals, Pritzker, Johnson Blinded by Trump Hate

Lopez said, “We should always be welcoming of the federal government’s ability to help us maintain safe communities, safe cities, and a safe country. It blows my mind, as I was listening to the previous segment, that you have politicians in my own party who are enamored with the dangerous criminals in our streets. What we don’t need, in my opinion, is the National Guard. But what we do need is the FBI, the ATF, and many of the other members of the federal government who can go after those cartels, go after those drug dealers, go after those human traffickers that have been operating within the city of Chicago for the past 20 years. That should not be a partisan issue. That should be an easy lift and a welcome to the city of Chicago’s neighborhoods. But, as you know, my Governor, my Mayor are going to use their hatred for Donald Trump to say no, to say we don’t want federal intrusion, but we do want federal money.”

He continued, “And I think, at the end of the day, that’s what’s going to give Donald Trump leverage over the city of Chicago, the county of Cook, and the state of Illinois, because 22% of our budget comes from the federal government. And I think he’s going to be able to play that card to them and say, if you want the money, then we’re coming with it.”

