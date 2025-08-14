Melania vs. Hunter: Biden Scion’s Performance Art Interview Lands Him in Legal Peril

On Thursday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow talked about possible legal action by Melania Trump against Hunter Biden.

Marlow stated, “Of course, he should know better that Melania and Donald Trump weren’t introduced by pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, and there’s probably a solid defamation case if he’s knowingly lying about that.” And that the allegation is known to be a smear.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo