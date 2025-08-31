Ilhan Omar: We Have to Make Sure We Are Getting Rid of ‘Assault Weapons’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) called to “make sure that we are getting rid of assault weapons in our community.”

According to the Democrat lawmaker, the measure was needed to stop mass shootings like the one in Minnesota.

Omar said, “These people are all over the place because they want to deflect from the reality, which is that there was someone who came into that school through the window and assassinated two beautiful angels as they prayed and put 214 other children in the hospital who are still fighting for their lives. It is important for us to make sure that we are offering a slew of solutions. One is to make sure that we are getting rid of assault weapons in in our community. Two, that we are addressing mental health issues if there are some.”

She added, “And yes, as a community, it is important for us to say something when we see something, when somebody is exhibiting signs that there could be a problem ahead. That we talk to them, that we get them the assistance they need, and that yes, we do alert law enforcement, but this is not the moment to point fingers at people. It is time for us to come together and figure out what the solutions are so that there are no more angels in our communities.”

