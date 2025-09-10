Dem Sen. Murphy: Mass Shootings Aren’t Common Enough for Guards at Schools, Need Gun Control

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) stated that he opposed armed guards in schools because he thinks it creates “irrational” fear in children and “you are still more likely in this country to be killed by a falling object than you are in a mass shooting.” But there is an “underlying story about the easy access of guns. And if we just were more careful about who has access to powerful weapons in this country, we would have less need to board up a lot of our public settings.”

Murphy said, “I have opposed there being armed guards at my children’s schools, and that is primarily because I actually think it breeds a sense of fear in children that is largely irrational. As much as this has now become an epidemic, you are still more likely in this country to be killed by a falling object than you are in a mass shooting. There [are] far too many mass shootings. But I don’t think we want to turn our churches and our schools and our shopping malls and our movie theaters into boarded-up encampments.”

He continued, “So, I think it’s better that we get at the underlying sources of this violence. And there are some specific conversations we have to have with respect to political violence. But all of it has an underlying story about the easy access of guns. And if we just were more careful about who has access to powerful weapons in this country, we would have less need to board up a lot of our public settings.”

