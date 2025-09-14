Buttigieg: Trump Is ‘Hurting’ Us, He Is Not Bringing the Country Together

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” former Biden Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said President Donald Trump was “hurting” the country, not bringing it together with his response to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Host Kristen Welker said, “I do want to get your response from the president this from the Oval Office this week. Take a look.”

Trump said, “My administration will find each and every one of those who contributed to this atrocity and to other political violence, ending the organizations that funded and support it as well as those who go after our judges, law enforcement officials and everyone else who brings order to our country.”

Welker said, “What is your reaction to hearing that?”

Buttigieg said, “I want to be really clear about this. This is an example of something that is hurting. We are not getting the leadership that we need to bring this country together from the White House.”

He added, “In order to turn the tide of political violence, yes, we have to reject those who commit political violence. Yes, we have to reject those who celebrate or promote political violence. But also in order to deprive political violence of its power, we have to reject anyone who would try to exploit political violence. The response to this cannot be for the government to crack down on individuals or groups because of violence, but because they challenge the government politically. We need to have a free and open political debate in this country, and much like the overwhelming majority of Americans reject violence, an overwhelming majority of Americans, left, right, and center, do not believe the government should be cracking down on political opponents, not in the United States of America, not ever.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN