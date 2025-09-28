Schumer: No President Has Weaponized the DOJ like Trump

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said President Donald Trump had weaponized the Department of Justice like no other president.

Host Kristen Welker said, “We have been tracking the indictment of James Comey. He’s accused of lying to the Senate in 2020. He notes the fact he was indicted by a federal grand jury. He also says he wants to let the process play out. Do you trust, do you have faith in the judicial system?”

Schumer said, “I have no faith in Donald Trump’s judicial system. He has turned this judicial system to be his own political fighter, do what he wants politically so that he tells them to go after people he doesn’t like. He tells them to exonerate people that he likes. So many people are getting pardoned and this and that. He has turned this Justice Department into his own political watchdog. It’s horrible. No president has done this. This is what autocrats do. This is when Trump says he wants to be king to do it, and so when he says he doesn’t like Comey. Look what happened there, Kristen, the prosecutor who he appointed said there’s not enough evidence to indict Comey, and he fired this prosecutor and put in someone who would do whatever he wanted. Trump has done so many things to undermine our democracy and undermine our norms, and this is one of the very worst.”

