Jeffries Decries Trump AI Sombrero Video as ‘Bigotry’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s AI video depicting the leader in a sombrero was “bigotry.”

Host Lawrence O’Donnell said, “I’m not showing this video that Donald Trump put out about you and Chuck Schumer today. This fake video. People are going to see it. They’ll they’ll see it in other ways. It’s easy to find, but it is absolutely disgusting in every way. It is a lie. It’s the man you met with has now lied about what you said after that meeting. Could you give us your reaction to that? Trump posted the video tonight.”

Jeffries said, “It’s a disgusting video and we’re going to continue to make clear bigotry will get you nowhere. We are fighting to protect the health care of the American people in the face of an unprecedented Republican assault on all the things Medicaid, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act. Republicans are closing our hospitals, nursing homes, and community based health clinics and have effectively shut down medical research in the United States of America. Clearly, Donald Trump and Republicans know that they have a very weak position because they are hurting everyday Americans while continuing to reward their billionaire donors, just like they did in that one big ugly bill with massive tax breaks. Democrats are united in the House and the Senate, and the point that we’ve made will continue to be clear. We are fighting to lower the high cost of health care, prevent these dramatically increased premiums, co-pays and deductibles that will take place in a matter of days. Unless Republicans are willing to act in terms of renewing the Affordable Care Act tax credits.”

