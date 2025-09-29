Maxwell Frost: Trump ‘Lied’ — He’s Trying to Be a ‘Dictator for the Entire Term’

Monday on MSNBC’s “The Weeknight,” Rep. Maxwell Frost (D-FL) said President Donald Trump “lied” about wanting to be a dictator for one day.

Discussing former FBI Director James Comey’s indictment, Frost said, “It’s scaring people so much where they feel like, let me not speak out against what Trump is doing. Maybe I won’t do that press conference. Maybe I won’t show up to that ICE detention facility. Maybe I won’t do this for fear of someone using the federal government and the full and total power of it to essentially have retribution on you and your family.”

He added, “To be honest, this is something Trump said he would do. We all knew it from the beginning. We all knew during the campaign, he said he would be a dictator on day one. The only thing he lied about is he wanted to be a dictator for the entire term. And you just look at the people he looks up to. He looks up to people like Putin. I mean, literally the day after he had that meeting, he’s in the Oval Office talking about, I need to get rid of mail-in voting because Putin told me to do it. He’s taking notes from dictators. He’s taking notes from authoritarian figures. It’s not even about just like Democrat versus Republican here, too. It’s about anyone who’s against him. So even Republicans who are in this party who think, well, as long as I’m a Republican, I’m okay. No, no, no, it’s not about being a Republican, it’s not about being Democrat. It’s about being pro-Trump and bowing down to a king.”

