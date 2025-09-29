Thune: Most of What Dems Proposing to Avert Shutdown Won’t Happen, Period

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Senate Majority Leader Sen. John Thune (R-SD) stated that Democrats “tried to introduce a trillion dollars in new spending, free health care for illegals as part of their proposal” to avert a government shutdown, “and we can’t do that by tomorrow night at midnight. And we’re not going to do most of that stuff anyway.”

Thune said, “This is a clean, short-term, bipartisan funding resolution, something we did 13 times when the Democrats had the majority. And all we have to do is pick it up and pass it, and then we can go to work on the other appropriations bills and other things the Democrats want to address. But they’ve tried to introduce a trillion dollars in new spending, free health care for illegals as part of their proposal, and we can’t do that by tomorrow night at midnight. And we’re not going to do most of that stuff anyway. But if they want to do something on premium tax credits, we’re open to having that conversation. But you can’t do it in this context.”

He continued, “Schumer is running scared from his political left. It’s that simple. And, again, this is all about who is in the White House. They did this 13 times when Biden was in the White House.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett