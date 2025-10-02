Dem Rep. Crow: Trump, Hegseth Military Meeting Was a Crazy ‘Disgrace’

Thursday on CNN’s “The Arena,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said President Donald Trump and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s meeting of military commanders on Tuesday was a crazy “disgrace.”

Crow said, “Packing hundreds of general officers, generals and admirals into a room so they could be lectured by Pete Hegseth on woke culture war issues and grooming standards is not something that you see in the United States of America or should see in the United States of America. That’s something that Vladimir Putin would do. That’s something that Kim Jong Un would do, or Xi would do in a dictatorship, not in the United States of America, because it’s not how we do business.”

He added, “Just imagine this for a minute. You’ve been serving for 40 years. You’re a general. You have a dozen combat deployments under your belt. You have seen your friends give their life for this country. You’ve uprooted your family every three years. You work 80, 90, 100-hour weeks to complete missions and to do right by the men and women under your charge. And you are called back last minute, away from your post, away from your mission to sit in a room and to hear a TED talk by Pete Hegseth on grooming standards, the right way to shave, how to wear uniforms, and making sure people aren’t fat in their ranks. That’s crazy, right? That’s crazy. It’s a waste of taxpayer dollars. It’s a waste of their time. It’s a waste of their focus on their mission, and it’s just plain un-American. And then you add on top of that, Donald Trump lecturing them and rambling about his favorite war movies, about bringing battleships back. It was a disgrace. It was a waste of time. Our service members deserve better.”

