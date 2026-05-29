U.S. Trade Deficit Narrows in April as Exports Surge

The United States goods trade deficit narrowed more than expected in April, driven by a surge in exports that more than offset a sharp rise in capital-goods imports.

The Commerce Department reported Friday that the goods trade deficit fell to $82.4 billion in April from $85.3 billion in March, below the $86.5 billion economists had forecast. Exports of goods rose 4.0 percent for the month to $219.7 billion, outpacing a 1.9 percent rise in imports to $302.1 billion.

Capital-goods imports rose 5.6 percent in April and were up 40.1 percent from a year earlier—an increase so large, and so concentrated in business equipment, that it points toward a broad corporate investment cycle. It also highlights that America remains significantly dependent on technology imports after several decades of neglectful trade policies that offshored productive capacity.

Capital-goods exports also rose sharply, climbing 7.5 percent for the month and 20.6 percent from a year earlier. That suggested strong foreign demand for U.S.-made capital goods even as American businesses continued importing equipment for domestic investment.

Consumer-goods imports, by contrast, fell 1.0 percent in April and were down 19.8 percent from April 2025.

The pattern is consistent with a large-scale buildout of artificial intelligence infrastructure, data centers, semiconductor supply chains, and related industrial capacity. Those investments require exactly the kind of capital equipment showing up in the trade data.

The trade figures carry direct implications for second-quarter economic growth. Net exports subtracted more than a full percentage point from first-quarter gross domestic product. With exports now rising faster than imports, trade appears positioned to provide less of a drag on growth.

The Atlanta Federal Reserve’s widely watched GDPNow model was already tracking annualized second-quarter growth of 3.8 percent before Friday’s data were released.

Inventory figures released alongside the trade data added to the constructive picture. Wholesale inventories rose 0.5 percent in April to $938.6 billion and were up 3.4 percent from a year earlier. Retail inventories rose 0.7 percent to $827.3 billion, up 3.0 percent year over year. March figures for both categories were revised higher.

The inventory builds were consistent with deliberate restocking rather than obvious distress, though the advance data do not include enough detail to rule out category-specific overhangs. Durable wholesale inventories rose 0.9 percent in April, while nondurable wholesale inventories slipped 0.2 percent.

The report offered little comfort to those hoping the Federal Reserve might find reason to cut interest rates in the near term. An economy absorbing elevated import flows, building inventories, and posting strong export numbers does not fit the profile of one that requires immediate monetary relief.

At the same time, the investment boom suggested by the capital-goods data complicates any simple hawkish reading. Large-scale investment in productive capacity can expand the economy’s non-inflationary growth potential over time, particularly if it reflects business spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure, power systems, factories, and semiconductor supply chains.