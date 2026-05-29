The White House this week launched a public database showing where illegal aliens are being arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), another move by the Trump administration to expand transparency around the issue of illegal immigration.

The website, aliens.gov, plays on themes around extraterrestrial life but ultimately unveils a map of the United States with the number of arrests in each area, the national origins of such illegal aliens, their criminal convictions, and whether they have gang affiliations.

The map covers high-arrest areas like Dallas, Texas, where, since President Trump took office for his second term, more than 17,000 illegal aliens have been arrested, as well as low-arrest areas like Burlington, Vermont, where just 20 illegal aliens have been arrested over the last year.

The site expands on the Trump administration’s efforts to make illegal immigration a more transparent issue.

For instance, last year, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) launched the public database known as wow.dhs.gov to aggregate information on illegal aliens arrested by ICE agents, including the location of their arrest, their crimes, and their names.

“This new Worst of the Worst webpage allows every American to see for themselves the criminal illegal aliens that we are arresting, what crimes they committed, and what communities we removed them from. This is all about transparency and showing results,” a DHS spokeswoman said at the time.

Today, research estimates that there are anywhere between 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living across the U.S. Some have estimated the figure to be much higher.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.