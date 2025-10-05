Booker Blames Rising Health Care Costs on a ‘Tsunami of Donald Trump’s Creation’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week, “Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said rising health care costs were a “tsunami of Donald Trump’s creation.”

Booker said, “The 13 occasions when we are in charge, we pass budgets because we did it in a bipartisan way. It wasn’t our way or the highway. We came together, what they call a four-corner agreement, and negotiated a way forward. They are not negotiating. The Speaker of the House kept the House out for two weeks. They are not sitting down. What is different is we are for the first time in America ever are in a moment because of Donald Trump’s attacks on Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act tens of millions of Americans losing health care and most Americans experiencing a significant rise in their health care costs. This is a different moment than we have seen before, and it’s really a moment of health care crisis of their making.”

He added, “I care about Americans, losing their health insurance, rates of death going up, hospitals being crushed, medical services ending in places in rural America. This is a tsunami of Donald Trump’s creation. The pain, the hurt, the fear that’s going to rise amongst millions of Americans who lose health insurance. Dear God, just come to the table and do something to help Americans. This is truly for many Americans existential. We are getting calls from Republicans in my state who are part of hospital boards saying, what is coming, and it’s not coming in January, people will start getting literally getting their notes about their health care premiums going up in a matter of days. We need to deal with the crisis of the American people, a crisis of Donald Trump’s making.”

