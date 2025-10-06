Merkley: Portland ‘Could Return to Being Peaceful’ if Feds Weren’t There

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said that things in Portland only become confrontational “when the federal agents are starting the confrontation.” And there are “occasional confrontations” the police “can handle like any other occasional confrontation” and “Portland could return to being peaceful” if there weren’t federal officials there.

Merkley said, “[T]he district judge says there’s nothing that approaches [a rebellion]. There have been a few scuffles, mostly instigated by the folks, the federal agents that Trump has sent out there.”

He added, “I was there several times last weekend, the weekend before, what you saw were three women holding up, like, flowers. … [T]he only point it becomes confrontational is when the federal agents are starting the confrontation. … Trump is looking for a fight. And my message to folks in Portland is, don’t take the bait. And, so far, the protesters have been very restrained. And I hope they continue to be, because we do not want to give justification that allows Trump to have a win in court, saying now there really is a sizable disturbance the police can’t handle. What’s going on there, now, police are — occasional confrontations they can handle like any other occasional confrontation. If he would just get his folks out of there, Portland could return to being peaceful.”

