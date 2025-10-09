Jeffries: Trump’s DOJ ‘Sycophants’ Don’t Have Immunity, ‘There Will Be Accountability’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “All In,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said President Donald Trump’s “sycophants” in the Department of Justice did not have immunity from accountability.

Jeffries said, “We have a Republican health care crisis that is devastating people all across the country and Donald Trump could care less. The Republicans, who are sycophants in the House and the Senate could care less. Instead, they’re focused on bringing baseless charges and weaponizing the Department of Justice against perceived political adversaries.”

Host Chris Hayes said, “You put a statement out in response to the news of Tish James’s indictment, in which you said, among other things, that those sycophants who aid and abet the president’s schemes will not be able to hide from serious legal consequences of their behavior. They will be held accountable. What do you mean by that?”

Jeffries said, “So there’s two things to keep in mind here. First of all there’s accountability for the corruption and the chaos that Donald Trump has unleashed on the American people from the very beginning of his presidency on. January 20th that should be tied directly to the Supreme Court and the six right wing justices who basically gave Donald Trump, without justification, blanket immunity. And he’s been out of control ever since. So that’s problem number one.”

He added, “Problem number two, of course, is the fact that there are so many different corrupt sycophants within the Trump administration, including, but not limited to within the Department of Justice. Now, these people don’t have immunity. And the reality is the statute of limitations is five years and there will be accountability with the next administration, if not before, when Democrats take back control of the House of Representatives.”

