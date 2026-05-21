WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump believes that Democrats’ focus on affordability is more of a means to try to win midterm elections to begin the impeachment process than it is sincere.

During an Oval Office event on deregulation Thursday, Breitbart News asked Trump whether he believes Democrats are genuine in their focus on affordability or if their focus on affordability is rooted in a desire to win the midterms so they can start the impeachment process.

The president said he believes the Democrats’ focus on affordability is about the midterms.

“Yeah, the second. The Democrats had the highest inflation in the history of our country, 48 years, they say, but the history of our country. They had the highest inflation that we’ve ever had,” he said. “When I inherited it, I inherited very high prices, and from day one, they said, ‘Affordability.’ Affordability is their word, because they’re good at that, they’re good at words, but I’m good at words too.”

“But they hit me with affordability. I had just gotten there; they hit me with eggs,” he added. “We had a news conference on my third day, and they said, ‘Egg prices are through the roof.’ I said, ‘I just got here. Tell me about eggs,’ and we got the prices down, way down; actually, lower than it was four years before….The thing that we have now, the only thing that’s really of great concern, two things: beef is coming down, and the reason is they put restrictions on beef under the Biden administration, and it takes a while to settle that, but prices are down. But the big thing is, of course, energy. We had the energy way down, but I had to do a journey to Iran.”

Trump went on to tout the stock market.

“By the way, the stock market today is at the highest it’s ever been, and we’ve had… 59 days out of a very short period of time, where the stock market hit all-time highs,” Trump told reporters. “So we have an all-time high stock market, we have all-time high job numbers,… 401(k)s just hit the highest number they’ve ever been. … Many of you have 401(k)s; that means you’re richer than you’ve ever been, and we’re doing really well.”

“But … they came up with this word, affordability, but it’s them that caused the problem, and they used that word… right from the beginning,” the president continued. “I was in one day, and I heard somebody on television say, ‘Affordability.’ And I inherited this mess from them, but we’ve got it in great shape. The country is doing well. We’re respected all over the world. This country is respected. We’re the hottest country. We were a dead country two years ago, and now we’re the hottest country anywhere in the world, so I think most of you appreciate that; some of you don’t.”