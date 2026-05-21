WASHINGTON—President Donald Trump said Thursday that if Democrats “took control of the country, I think that this country’s finished.”

Trump’s remark came in response to Breitbart News’s question, asking if he thinks Democrats would immediately begin the impeachment process if they regained control of Congress.

“If Democrats took control of the Congress, I think that—and let’s say, took control of the country—I think that this country’s finished,” he said. “These people are sick. They suffer from Trump derangement syndrome, but really, they have bad policy. They have horrible policy.”

Trump said Democrats would lift the filibuster, give statehood to Washington, DC, and Puerto Rico, and pack the Supreme Court.

“They’ll terminate the filibuster immediately; Republicans should do that. They’ll terminate the filibuster,” he said. “You’ll have Washington, DC, and you’ll have Puerto Rico as a state, which will be a disaster, which would be four Senate seats, tremendous numbers of electoral college votes… that’s really bad, but you will have the destruction of our country.”

“They want to go to 21 Supreme Court judges, that’s their perfect number. They talk about 13, but they want to go to…21 Supreme Court judges. If they get in power, I think this country would be maybe finished,” he added.

Trump also said that if he had not won in 2024, the United States would have been finished.

“We were a dead country two years ago. If I didn’t win this election… I don’t even know that we would have been a country any longer,” he said. “They were destroying our country, they were letting hundreds of thousands, millions of people pour through our southern border, criminals, people from jails, people from mental institutions, drug dealers, and drug addicts. They were sending everybody, countries were sending everybody that they didn’t want by the millions—25 million people. If I didn’t win this election, I believe our country would have been finished.”