Kyle Busch, NASCAR Cup Champion, Dead at 41

Kyle Busch, a fiery competitor known as one of the winningest drivers in NASCAR history, has died at the age of 41.

Busch, a two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, was admitted into the hospital with what his family called a “severe illness,” before his death was announced later Thursday afternoon.

“Our entire NASCAR family is heartbroken by the loss of Kyle Busch,” the Busch family, Richard Childress Racing and NASCAR said in a joint statement. “A future Hall of Famer, Kyle was a rare talent, one who comes along once in a generation. He was fierce, he was passionate, he was immensely skilled and he cared deeply about the sport and fans. Throughout a career that spanned more than two decades, Kyle set records in national series wins, won championships at NASCAR’s highest level and fostered the next generation of drivers as an owner in the Truck Series. His sharp wit and competitive spirit sparked a deep emotional connection with race fans of every age, creating the proud and loyal ‘Rowdy Nation.’ Our thoughts are with Samantha, Brexton and Lennix, Kyle and Samantha’s parents, Kurt and all of Kyle’s family, Richard and Judy Childress, everyone at Richard Childress Racing, his teammates, friends and fans. NASCAR lost a giant of the sport today, far too soon.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy and continue to keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Further updates will be shared as appropriate.”

Busch won 63 Cup Series races, which ranks him first among active drivers, and ninth all-time. He also has a record 102 Xfinity Series wins.

In all, he won 234 races across NASCAR’s top three series.