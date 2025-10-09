Marjorie Taylor Greene: Speaker Johnson, Leader Thune to Blame for Shutdown

Thursday on CNN’s “The Situation Room,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) are to “blame” for the government shutdown.

Greene said, “It’s not just ACA recipients whose premiums are going to skyrocket very soon. It has been a disaster for many Americans across the board, and cost of living is so high now, many of my constituents, many of my friends, and even my own children are finding health insurance to be extremely unaffordable and something that they are having to go without. So I think this is an incredibly important issue. I think it is a crisis.”

She continued, “I don’t think the shutdown is popular for either side. And so I see the shutdown completely different from maybe my party leadership. And I’m not putting the blame on the president. I’m actually putting the blame on the Speaker and Leader Thune in the Senate. This this should not be happening. And I don’t think look, as a member of Congress, we already have a low enough job approval rating, this shutdown is just going to drive everybody’s approval rating that much lower.”

Host Pamela Brown said, “So you’re putting the blame on the leadership of your party?”

Greene said, “Absolutely. We control the House, we control the Senate. We have the White House.”

She added, “I don’t think it’s good advice that a government shutdown is going to help Republicans in the midterms. I don’t agree with that. I also don’t think it’s good advice that Republicans ignoring the health insurance crisis is going to be good for midterms. I actually think that would be very bad for midterms.”

