White House: Trump Pressured ‘Both Sides’ to Get Israel-Hamas Deal, Not Place for ‘Moral Condemnations’

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” White House A.I. and Crypto Czar David Sacks discussed the Israel-Hamas peace deal and said that President Donald Trump “applied pressure on both sides” to get the deal and “there is a time and place for moral condemnations, but not when you’re trying to bring together two parties who hate each other so they can get a deal done.”

Sacks stated, “You’ve got Prime Minister Netanyahu and you’ve got Hamas, these two parties, who have been in this intractable conflict. Netanyahu is notoriously a tough customer, and Hamas are extremists. Does anybody think they would have come together and negotiated this on their own? There’s no way. President Trump made the difference here and brought these parties together. And, like, you said, he applied pressure on both sides to make it happen.”

Sacks added, “[H]e understands the concept of leverage, he understands how you use carrots and sticks, and he’s pragmatic. With all these politicians in Washington, all they really do is issue moral condemnations and moral pronouncements all day long. And, look, there is a time and place for moral condemnations, but not when you’re trying to bring together two parties who hate each other so they can get a deal done.”

