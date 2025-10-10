Dem Rep. Crow: Shutdown Is Also About Trump, He’s ‘Weaponizing the DOJ’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) stated that the GOP bill to fund the government isn’t clean and saying so ignores that “Donald Trump is politicizing and weaponizing the DOJ, that he’s indicting his political opponents, that he’s sending troops into American cities to, quote — unquote, go to war with Americans, that he is devastating health care for tens of millions of Americans,” and the shutdown is also about what Trump is doing.

Crow said, “[H]e talks about a clean instrument, a clean bill. Has Mike Johnson paid any attention to what Donald Trump has been doing the last nine months, right? Like, they just want everybody to ignore the fact that Donald Trump is politicizing and weaponizing the DOJ, that he’s indicting his political opponents, that he’s sending troops into American cities to, quote — unquote, go to war with Americans, that he is devastating health care for tens of millions of Americans, that they are risking doubling insurance costs — monthly insurance costs for tens of millions of Americans, and yet, he wants to say it’s a clean bill. Give me a break.”

Co-host Pamela Brown then asked, “So, then what is it about to you? Is it about the ACA subsidies, or is it about Donald Trump and what he’s been doing?”

Crow answered, “It’s about all of those things. It’s about American health care. I am not going to support — I’m not going to give a blank check to this administration to double the insurance costs of my constituents and to actually completely cut off insurance coverage for hundreds of thousands of them, nor am I going to give a blank check to an administration that has, in the last nine months, repeatedly ignored Congress, that has taken money that’s been appropriated for very specific purposes and said, you know what, we’re going to spend the money exactly how we want to spend the money, and Congress can’t do anything about it, we’re going to shut down agencies that Congress created, and you can’t do anything about it. Why in God’s name would a member of Congress that has sworn an independent oath to the Constitution, to uphold our Constitution, to uphold the law, and to uphold the Article I branch, the first branch of the government, as outlined in our Constitution, why in God’s name would we pretend like everything is normal, given what this administration and this president is doing?”

Later, he added, “This is Donald Trump’s decision and Mike Johnson’s decision to shut down government.”

