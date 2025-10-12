Chris Christie: Trump Has Turned DOJ into a ‘Caporegime’

Sunday, during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie stated that President Donald Trump has transformed the Department of Justice into a “caporegime.”

Partial transcript as follows:

CHRISTIE: Look, first off, let’s just talk about the Letitia James prosecution specifically, and I’ll get to the broader point. We’re talking about if — even if you agree that she’s guilty of something, which I think we have a long way to go on that, we’re talking about a total loss of $1,800.

GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: Eighteen thousand.

CHRISTIE: . No, no, George, because that’s $18,000 over the life of the loan.

STEPHANOPOULOS: Oh.

CHRISTIE: She’s only had the loan for five years. So, you can’t charge somebody for something that they would have gotten 30 years from now. If she sold the house, she wouldn’t get the entire benefit of the lower mortgage rate. She’d only get the amount that she’s been in the house, which is — or owned the house for five years. The standards in the Justice Department manual, as Sarah knows, would not have permitted us to bring this prosecution. Those things are being thrown away. It’s too small amount of money to put federal resources on.

We know why this was done. It was done because Donald Trump told the Justice Department to prosecute Letitia James. And when the professionals there wouldn’t do it, he put somebody in who would just follow his instruction, whose previous job was reviewing exhibits at the Smithsonian. So, that’s what we see going on here. And here’s the difference between Trump 2.0 and Trump 1.0, and I’ll say it more directly than Sarah did. This is no longer — the Department of Justice is no longer the premier prosecuting office in America. What it is now is a Caporegime who goes out and executes hits when directed by the Don to do so. That’s what it is.