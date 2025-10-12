Mark Kelly: Trump Should Get a ‘Lot of Credit’ for Peace Deal in Gaza

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) said President Donald Trump deserved a lot of credit for the peace deal in Gaza that his administration brokered between Israel and Hamas.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “How much credit does President Trump deserve for this deal?”

Kelly said, “Think he should get a lot of credit. I mean, this was his deal. He worked this out. He sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner over to negotiate this. And so far, it’s gone well. Hopefully, the hostages get released here — might not be within 24 hours — but certainly, I think, by Monday. And that’s progress. And now we’re going to have to see what happens next,” replied Kelly. “You know, my hope is the Saudis, the Emiratis, they step up and they do what they said they would do, which is invest in rebuilding Gaza, which 90 percent of the homes have been destroyed. It is such a tragic situation. It’s good to see these 600 aid trucks. That should have been happening over the last two years. You know, feed people who just are starving and struggling.”

Bash said, “You mentioned looking forward, and I should mention that you visited the region several times during this conflict. There are multiple sticking points in the 20-point plan, particularly when we get to like point six, and the whole question of whether or not Hamas will lay down its arms. How realistic is that?”

Kelly said, “I think it’s possible, I am concerned, that they may change their minds here. They’re in a challenging spot. The Iranians, their benefactor, is not what it was even just months ago. So I think they see the writing on the wall here that things have turned not in their direction, which is a good thing. I think that allows us to get this deal. so this is the right time, you know, with the right deal but you’re right there’s twenty or twenty one points in this plan ,and a lot of things have to happen to get to a lasting peace.”

