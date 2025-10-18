Maher: Seems Dems Want to End Capitalism, Which Is a Pillar of U.S., and GOP Wants to End Other Pillar, Democracy

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that capitalism and free markets are one of the pillars that America was founded on, and said that it looks as though the Democratic Party wants to eliminate those things, while, at the same time, the Republican Party wants to get rid of democracy, which is the other one of the pillars that the country was founded on.

Maher said, “[I]t seems to me that there are two pillars that this country is founded on. One is democracy, and one is capitalism, free markets. And it seems like one party wants to get rid of one and the other party wants to get rid of the other, right? The Republicans are not that — they don’t — democracy is just not number one on their list. It just isn’t. It isn’t. It’s behind Christianity and a few other things.”

He continued, “And the Democrats, I read these — 74% are for democratic socialism. Only 16% favor capitalism. Is this going to be a country that I don’t recognize in 5 to 10 years? If we don’t have these two pillars? If we don’t — where are the Democrats going with this?”

