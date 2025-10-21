CNN’s Tapper: Dems Created Expiration Date for Obamacare Subsidies, Not GOP

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” host Jake Tapper pushed back on Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-MD) claim that the expiration of Affordable Care Act subsidies that are at issue in the government shutdown is a Republican policy by noting that the expiration date for the Obamacare subsidies is something Democrats put in place, not the Republicans.

While discussing the expiration of the Affordable Care Act subsidies and the politics of the issue, Raskin said, “I have not heard any Democrats, none have said to me, oh, let’s just allow this terrible Republican policy to go forward so we can beat them on it next year.”

Tapper then said, “Congressman, you called it a terrible Republican policy. Democrats are the ones that put in this end date into these COVID-era Obamacare premium extensions, not Republicans. But, be that as it may, do you have the votes? If Speaker Johnson (R-LA) were to say, okay, fine, we’re going to have a vote on this tomorrow, have you and your Democratic colleagues lobbied five to ten Republicans in the House to support you so that if this were to come up for a vote, it would pass?”

