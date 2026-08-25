Alex Pretti’s Parents, Sister Interviewed Seven Months After His Fatal Shooting

Tuesday on ABC’s “Good Morning America,” the parents of Alex Pretti, who was shot and killed on Jan. 24 in Minneapolis, Michael and Susan Pretti along with his sister, Micayla Pretti spoke with George Stephanopoulos.

Stephanopoulos said, “My first question is, it has been seven months, why do you want to speak now?”

Michael Pretti said, “We really want to get the facts out of what happened to Alex that day. I mean, we’ve seen what happened. The videos are pretty clear, but we want justice and accountability for the people that did this to Alex.”

He continued, “He was a good man. He’s a good kid. He cared deeply about his community. Minneapolis was his community. He wanted people to be treated fairly, no matter what walk of life, what their background was.”

Stephanopoulos said, “What did he tell you about why he was protesting?”

Michael Pretti said, “He wasn’t really protesting. I mean, and that’s one thing we want to be clear. The day he was murdered, he was not at a protest. He was an observer and that’s why he had his phone.”

He continued, “We watched it, we watched it on TV. And I was like, that’s our son. That’s Alex and they killed him. No one called us.”

He added, “That’s how we found out, watching it on TV, watching our son be shot ten times on TV in the back. Trying to help someone being beaten with tear gas canisters, sprayed with tear gas.”

Susan Pretti said, “With a camera in one hand and his left hand empty in the air.”

She added, “I was not shocked that he helped somebody. My shock is that he was murdered and no one has given us the complete truth or anyone has been held accountable, and it’s been seven months.”

Michael Pretti said, “There was more effort in vilifying him than pursuing justice, investigating this.”

Stephanopoulos said, “You heard Stephen Miller use the word assassin, use the word domestic terrorist. Some of those posts are still up.”

Susan Pretti said, “Yes. We still hear those words about our child. A kid who is out observing something that should not be happening in this world today in the United States. Why? What did he do to deserve to be murdered? Left cold on the ground, dead, my child. What did he do?”

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