Trump Tributes 13 Fallen Servicemembers on Fifth Anniversary of Abbey Gate Bombing

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the 13 fallen servicemembers killed in the Abbey Gate bombing five years ago on Wednesday during former President Joe Biden’s botched Afghanistan withdrawal.
Trump took to Truth Social to commemorate the fallen and blast Biden:
Today, we honor the 13 brave American HEROES who were tragically killed five years ago by evil Jihadi terrorists in Kabul, Afghanistan. This catastrophe was a result of Sleepy Joe Biden’s totally botched Withdrawal from the Country, which left our wonderful Servicemen and women defenseless, and allowed the Taliban to free thousands of bloodthirsty terrorists and criminals held at Bagram Prison. This was one of the greatest atrocities in the History of our Nation, and we can never forget that it was the result of the sheer incompetence of Joe Biden and the Democrats who were in charge.
The 13 servicemembers slain on August 26, 2021, are Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin T. Hoover, 31, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Marine Corps Sgt. Nicole L. Gee, 23; Marine Corps Sgt. Johanny Rosario Pichardo, 25; Marine Corps Cpl. Daegan W. Page, 23; Marine Corps Cpl. Hunter Lopez, 22; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. David L. Espinoza, 20; Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, 22; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Rylee J. McCollum, 20; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jared M. Schmitz, 20; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dylan R. Merola, 20; Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Kareem M. Nikoui, 20; Navy Hospitalman Maxton W. Soviak, 22; and Army Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23.
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/117163377375423640
Trump said he met with families of those killed during his 2024 campaign:
During my 2024 Campaign, I met with the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families, wonderful people and Great Patriots, who were totally ignored and disrespected by the Democrat Party. I promised them we would deliver Justice when I returned to the White House — and we have! We quickly apprehended the evil mastermind responsible for the deaths of our Service members, and it has been one of my Greatest Honors as Commander in Chief. May God Bless America, and may God Bless the Abbey Gate Gold Star Families. You will NEVER be forgotten!
In 2025, the United States apprehended and charged Mohammad Sharifullah with providing and conspiring to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in death. In April, he was convicted “of participating in a nine-year conspiracy to provide material support and resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization,” as the DOJ notes, but, per the Associated Press, a jury did not come to a consensus on whether he was responsible for the Abbey Gate bombing. He faces up to two decades in prison.
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