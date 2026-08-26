Trump: Canada Is ‘One of The Worst Countries in the World to Deal With’

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Canada is one of the worst nations in the world to deal with, days after prospects for a trade deal collapsed.

Trump blasted America’s neighbor to the north during an interview on the Glenn Beck Program.

“They are one of the worst countries in the world to deal with… and this has gone on for many years,” Trump said.

He agreed with Beck that he does not like the current Canadian administration under Prime Minister Mark Carney or the last administration under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and asserted that Canada has long “taken advantage of the United States.”

“They have taken advantage of the United States for many decades, actually. They charge tariffs that are unbelievable, like on milk, 400 percent…” Trump said. “And I just said we’re taking them on, and I took them on at the beginning, but we had so many other things to do because the country was a mess. But I said we’re going to take them on. We’re going to stop it.”

On Tuesday, the president said the United States would rename Lake Ontario Lake America, using the Gulf of America as an example.

“And you saw the Lake Ontario. You know, people thought I was kidding, maybe I wasn’t because the last one you saw was the Gulf of Mexico is Gulf of America. So now we have a Gulf, and we have a lake,” Trump said.

Trump, who on Monday announced a 50 percent tariff on Canadian autos and steel beginning next year, said Canada acts as if it were a state in a union and that has hurt the American auto and agriculture industries.

“They don’t have anything that we have to have, okay, we can get by,” Trump said. “I mean, there are a couple of things that would make it a little inconvenient, but we can get them elsewhere. And it’s time to teach Canada you can’t do this anymore. We lose $60 billion—and really more than that—$60 billion a year with Canada, and we can’t do that.”