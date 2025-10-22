Blumenthal: Military Carrying Out Boat Strikes Exposed to Serious Charges of Killing Civilians

Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said members of the U.S. military may be exposed to “serious charges” for allegedly killing civilians during the strikes on alleged drug boats.

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Have you in a classified or unclassified setting, seen any evidence before, during or after the strikes to prove what they’re saying about the strikes that drugs are or were on board?”

Blumenthal said, “No evidence and no information. As a member of the Armed Services Committee, I would expect that we’d be given some briefing about the facts here but Secretary of Defense Hegseth and his team have provided Congress, as far as I know, none of the details relating to who is on the boat, what they are actually carrying, where they are coming from or going to and who is financing them. They are apparently civilians targeted potentially illegally. And the military who are carrying out these strikes are potentially exposed to very serious charges of killing civilians, which is against our law. And so there are alternatives to stopping this poison as the Secretary of Defense has referred to it, which is interdicting these boats through the use of the Coast Guard and the Southern Command military bolstering those resources and stopping any kind of smuggling of illegal drugs.”

