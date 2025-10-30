Newsom: S.F. ‘Exploited’ as Part of ‘California Derangement’, Biden ‘One of the Most Successful Presidents in the Last Century’

During an interview with ABC News released on Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) stated that President Joe Biden “was one of the most successful presidents in the last century,” and Democrats will “build on” his legacy. He also stated that San Francisco “was exploited and colored in as part of the California Derangement Syndrome.” But he supported recalling the district attorney there.

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl stated that while crime in the city has fallen, “San Francisco had become a symbol of the failure of liberal, Democratic policy.”

Newsom responded, “Because it was exploited and colored in as part of the California Derangement Syndrome.”

Karl then cut in to ask, “But is there anything to that? I know it’s been exploited. I know you talk about California Derangement [Syndrome], Fox News, constant…but the voters in this city recalled a D.A. because the feeling was that there were policies in the city that were soft on crime.”

Newsom responded, “That’s right. That’s correct. And we supported that recall, and we’ve got a great D.A. now.”

Karl then asked what the lesson of that is, and Newsom responded that it’s that “you’ve got to own your responsibilities in real-time. And that’s exactly what folks here reconciled and had to reconcile after those recalls.”

Later in the interview, Newsom said that he thinks Democrats will “continue to build on the legacy, I would argue, of our former President, who I think was one of the most successful presidents in the last century, and that is Joe Biden, and I will defend that to my grave, in terms of the CHIPS and Science Act, the infrastructure bill, the work he did on the IRA, the fact that he had a worker-centered industrial policy, and the fact that those are the right policies for this country.” Newsom was also critical of Biden on the border.

