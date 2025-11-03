Trump: ‘Actually, ’60 Minutes’ Paid Me a Lot of Money’

Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes Overtime,” President Donald Trump said the network paid him “a lot of money” in a settlement over then-Vice President Kamala Harris’s “60 Minutes” interview 13 months ago.

Trump said, “When Joe ran, first time, I thought he was terrible. He was horrible. I won by a lot. The second time he was running, he was doing very poorly at a bad debate. And they replaced him in the middle of the election. That this could only happen to me. They replaced him with somebody. The press got behind her. Oh, that was so behind her. But eventually she failed because she couldn’t speak. She wasn’t a very intelligent person, in my opinion, but she couldn’t speak properly. She could not speak. And actually 60 minutes paid me a lot of money. And you don’t have to put this on because I don’t want to embarrass you.”

He added, “I think you have a great new leader, frankly, because the young woman that’s leading your whole enterprise is a great. From what I know, I don’t know anybody here. She’s a great person. But 60 minutes was forced to pay me a lot of money because they took her answer out. That was so bad. It was election changing two nights before the election, and they put a new answer in, and they paid me a lot of money for that.”

