Fetterman: ACA Subsidies Weren’t Being Taken Away by GOP, Dems ‘Designed Those Tax Credits to Expire’

During a portion of an interview with NPR aired on Monday’s broadcast of “All Things Considered,” Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) stated that the Affordable Care Act subsidies that were at issue in the government shutdown are not being taken away by Republicans, since “Democrats designed those tax credits to expire at [the end of] this year.” And Republicans were saying they would take about extending the tax credits.

Fetterman said, “Democrats designed those tax credits to expire at [the end of] this year. That’s the Democratic Party. That’s not something they’re taking away. They’re saying, we can have a conversation to extend them. And I do hope we should, and I think many of their constituents are going to be impacted, too. And that’s why I think that’s a way forward to find that without dropping our entire country into this [kind] of chaos.”

He added that he thinks there will be a vote on ACA subsidies in the Senate, but he’s not sure what President Donald Trump will do.

