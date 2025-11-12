Exclusive: Democrat Strategist Laments Party Consumed by ‘Rage and Hatred’ Since Trump Came Down Escalator

Wednesday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Democratic Strategist Julian Epstein talked about the party.

Epstein stated, “Democrats since Trump came down the escalator…they have been consumed by rage and hatred for Trump for ten years now.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on X @BreitbartVideo