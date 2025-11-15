Schweizer: Companies Abusing H-1B Program to Save Labor Costs

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” journalist and author Peter Schweizer talked about H-1B visas.

Schweizer said, “[I]t’s been massively abused, … do we have shortages in certain STEM areas? Yes, we do. … The problem is, corporations look at this and say, well, this is a way we can save labor costs.”

