Mecklenburg County Sheriff: ‘Be Careful’ About ICE Arresting Criminals, Trespassing Is a Crime

On Monday’s broadcast of “NewsNation Live,” Mecklenburg County, NC Sheriff Garry McFadden (D) said that he will help federal officials arrest violent criminals and drug and sex traffickers, “you also need to be careful about the word criminal backgrounds. Trespassing is a criminal offense. So, by simply saying they have a criminal background, is it a felony or is it a violent background? Trespassing is a criminal offense. Drunk driving is a criminal offense.”

McFadden said, “If you are arresting violent criminals, rapists, robbers, drug dealers, fentanyl traffickers, sex traffickers, we are all for you to help you with that. But we have no idea who they’re arresting. We just see simply what is being displayed on television and on social media. So we don’t know if these people have criminal backgrounds.”

He continued, “But you also need to be careful about the word criminal backgrounds. Trespassing is a criminal offense. So, by simply saying they have a criminal background, is it a felony or is it a violent background? Trespassing is a criminal offense. Drunk driving is a criminal offense. So all of these are criminal offense[s]. So it goes back to wordplay.”

Host Marni Hughes then said, “Yeah, but a crime is a crime, right? Homeland Security, this is black and white, if you commit a crime or you’re in the country illegally, we’re coming after you.”

McFadden responded, “You’re absolutely right. But what they also told Americans, the worst is first. And so, in our city, yes, we have drug dealers. Yes, we have people with violent pasts. Target those, make that a target, and we will definitely assist you on those.”

