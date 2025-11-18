Navarro: Trump’s ‘Ad Hominem, Offensive Attacks’ on Female Journalists Not Normal

Tuesday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” network commentator Ana Navarro said President Donald Trump’s “ad hominem, offensive attacks” on female journalists were “not normal.”

Cooper said, “We heard him lash out at a female reporter today in the Oval Office for asking a question. He said he didn’t like her tone and that she’s a terrible reporter and that a whole cavalcade of insults, and then calling this woman piggy.”

Navarro said, “You know, I sometimes feel like we’ve gotten numb to the fact that this is Donald Trump’s normal, but this is not normal, and it is not acceptable to attack the press, for these were very legitimate questions. The woman on Air Force One was asking about Epstein, the woman today, both of them women, notice women reporters, women journalists was asking about the murder of the Washington Post reporter and having the man who the CIA found was implicated in ordering that murder in the Oval Office, giving him this lavish welcome. So these are legitimate questions that any serious professional reporter should be asking. That is not normal for the President of the United States to wage ad hominem, offensive attacks on women, men, or any journalist doing their job in a country where we don’t kill our journalists, we respect free press.”

She added, “I think we have to fight that urge to normalize it and get numb to it. And I also think that other journalists in the Oval Office, other journalists that are present when he behaves this way, have to express solidarity with the people that are getting berated, because today it might be ABC, but tomorrow it might be us, or it might be them. And so, you know, it just can’t be allowed — this is something that if your children did.”

