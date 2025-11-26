CNN’s Miller: Hasn’t Been ‘a Spate’ of Attacks from Afghans Let in by Biden, Only Two

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Source,” CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller said that with individuals seeking asylum from Afghanistan under the Biden administration, “88,000 people came in. We haven’t seen a spate of terrorist attacks on their part.” And “this has been something that there’s been a lot of gnashing of teeth about. Statistically, it hasn’t been a great risk. But when you look at two attacks from people, one of whom had been a security guard at a CIA facility in Afghanistan, another of whom apparently assisted the United States in some way, you can start to ask the question, well, then, if they wanted to come here, what changed?”

After discussing the vetting process for individuals brought in from Afghanistan, Miller stated, “I would also say, just to round out the perspective here, 88,000 people came in. We haven’t seen a spate of terrorist attacks on their part. But if you go back to, Chairman Mark Green raising these questions in 2024 about wanting to do this review because of ISIS threats, lone wolf risks, that happened after somebody who came in the same September of 2021, … in Oklahoma City, along with his brother-in-law, decided to do an ISIS-inspired attack, shooting up locations on Election Day in 2024.”

He continued, “So, this has been something that there’s been a lot of gnashing of teeth about. Statistically, it hasn’t been a great risk. But when you look at two attacks from people, one of whom had been a security guard at a CIA facility in Afghanistan, another of whom apparently assisted the United States in some way, you can start to ask the question, well, then, if they wanted to come here, what changed?”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett