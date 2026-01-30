Noem: ‘We Were Using the Best Information We Had at the Time’ with Pretti Statements

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem responded to a question on whether she made a premature statement on the Alex Pretti shooting by saying “that situation was very chaotic and that we were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there. We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people and get them what we knew to be true on the ground.”

Host Sean Hannity asked, “There [seem] to be two criticisms that have emerged, and I want to give you a chance to address them. One was an X post two-and-a-half hours after the Pretti shooting that an individual approached the officer with a 9 millimeter semiautomatic, officers feared for their safety, and that’s why the shooting occurred. It seems, as you look at videos, that the weapon may have been stripped, though, before that happened. And I guess my question is, was that statement premature?”

Noem answered, “Well, Sean, I know you realize that that situation was very chaotic and that we were being relayed information from on the ground from CBP agents and officers that were there. We were using the best information we had at the time, seeking to be transparent with the American people and get them what we knew to be true on the ground. So, we will continue to follow the investigation that the FBI is leading and [give] them all the information that they need to bring that to a conclusion and make sure that the American people know the truth of the situation and how we can go forward and continue to protect the American people.”

Later, Hannity asked, “[P]eople seem to be upset over the term domestic terrorism, why do you believe that’s appropriate?”

Noem answered, “Well, Sean, we’re continuing to gather information, and the FBI leading this investigation is important to make sure that we talk about both these situations appropriately.”

