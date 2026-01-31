Moulton on Pretti Taillight Video: We Don’t Blame Protesters in Iran for Being Killed

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) responded to a video of Alex Pretti’s earlier confrontation with officers by saying, “Do you blame the protesters in Iran for inciting the violence that’s gotten thousands of them killed, is that your accusation, they shouldn’t be using that inciteful rhetoric, they shouldn’t be starting fires in the street,” because the regime kills them and “I’ve broken a taillight before. I don’t think I should be executed for it.”

Moulton said, “I’ve broken a taillight before. I don’t think I should be executed for it. Do you blame the protesters in Iran for inciting the violence that’s gotten thousands of them killed, is that your accusation, they shouldn’t be using that inciteful rhetoric, they shouldn’t be starting fires in the street, because the state police come down — the federal officers come down and kill them? I don’t think that’s right, Sean. I don’t think that’s very American.”

He added, “I think people who break the law should be prosecuted.”

Later on, Moulton praised protesters in Minneapolis and host Sean Hannity countered, “What about the ones that are attacking officers and doxing them?”

Moulton responded, “Kicking a taillight is attacking an officer? Guess what, … you might be a great taillight protector, I don’t think you should be executed for kicking a taillight, Sean.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett