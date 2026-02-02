Marshall: Democrat Refusal to Fund Homeland Security the ‘Next Chapter’ of Defund the Police

Monday, during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) derided Democrats and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) for their refusal to approve funding for the Department of Homeland Security and end the partial government shutdown.

The Kansas Republican U.S. senator called the Democrat tactics the “next chapter” of defunding the police, which, by some accounts, impacted Democrat election efforts during the 2024 cycle.

“Senator, are you optimistic that this government shutdown will end tomorrow?” Fox News host John Roberts asked.

Marshall replied, “You know, the frustration here is, once again, the Republicans are the party of law and order. The Democrats are the party of defund the police. This is the next chapter in the Democrats refusing to fund DHS, refusing to fund the police enforcement right now. So, I think that’s the real issue — that along with the fact that Congressman Jeffries was kind of left out of the conversation. So, he’s retaliating now by taking all of his votes out of it.”

“Again, the speaker has an impossible task — he only has a one-person margin,” he added. “But I have confidence that he’ll be able to get the job done.”

