Dem Rep. Crow on if Dems Are Negotiating on DHS in Good Faith: ‘Following the Law Is Not Negotiable’

On Wednesday’s edition of NBC’s “Meet the Press NOW,” Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) responded to a question on whether Democrats are engaging in a good-faith negotiation on DHS funding if they aren’t willing to compromise on any of their demands by stating that “following the law is not negotiable, and protecting the American people is not negotiable.”

Host Melanie Zanona asked, “Just quickly here, I know Democrats put forward their list of ten demands, Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) says these aren’t negotiable. So, is that a good-faith negotiation if Democrats aren’t willing to compromise on some of those demands?”

Crow answered, “Yeah, well, we’re trying to enforce the law and the Constitution. That’s what those demands are, right? We’re trying to protect Americans. And the Constitution is not negotiable, following the law is not negotiable, and protecting the American people is not negotiable.”

